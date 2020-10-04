Parker suffered an apparent right foot injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker made two catches for 14 yards on the Dolphins' first possession, only to visit the blue sideline tent afterward. Beasley noted the training staff looked at Parker's right foot or ankle before the wide receiver made his way to the locker room. If he misses any time Sunday, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant will be in line for additional targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick.