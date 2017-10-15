Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Likely out Sunday vs. Falcons
Parker (ankle) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Parker is listed as doubtful heading into the Week 6 matchup, so Schefter's report more or less supports what had been the prevailing notion. With Parker likely out of the mix Sunday, Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant should both be in store for increased snaps in three-receiver sets.
