Parker (hamstring) likely will be out for "a bit," according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

Parker left Sunday's 21-11 loss to New England in the third quarter after he aggravated his hamstring injury from training camp. He caught each of his four targets for 47 yards prior to the early exit, but it sounds like his availability is in serious doubt for Week 2 against Buffalo. Isaiah Ford and Jakeem Grant are the top candidates to pick up Parker's snaps, while Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki could also see more targets.