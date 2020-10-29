Parker (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker has routinely had his practice reps capped this season, so to see him begin the week with back-to-back limited sessions isn't necessarily too unusual. Barring any setbacks during Friday's practice, Parker should be play as usual against the Rams on Sunday, when rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first start.

