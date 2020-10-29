Parker (groin) was limited in Thursday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker has routinely had his practice reps capped this season, so to see him begin the week with back-to-back limited sessions isn't necessarily too unusual. Barring any setbacks during Friday's practice, Parker should be play as usual against the Rams on Sunday, when rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first start.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Suffers groin injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Scores 22-yard touchdown•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Season-best effort in loss•