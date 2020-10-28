Parker (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker is coming off a Week 7 bye, so it's somewhat concerning to see that he isn't handling a full practice load. The 27-year-old has regularly had his reps capped on Wednesdays this year, on the one hand, but he was also forced out of the Dolphins' Week 6 win over the Jets due to a groin injury. In any case, as long as Parker is able to keep practicing on at least a limited basis there won't be real reason for concern about his availability against the Rams on Sunday.
