Parker (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Parker briefly exited Week 4's loss to the Seahawks in the first quarter due to an ankle injury, but he managed to return prior to halftime and play through the issue. The No. 1 receiver finished the game with 10 catches for 110 yards and played each of Miami's 38 offensive snaps in the second half, a hint that the injury didn't significantly impede him. Barring any setbacks, there's not yet any real reason to be worried about Parker's availability for Sunday's game in San Francisco.