Parker (hamstring) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker has missed Miami's last two games with his hamstring injury, but his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- offers hope that he could return to action Sunday against the Bills. That said, Parker was also listed as a limited practice participant last week before ultimately being made inactive this past Saturday against the Raiders.
