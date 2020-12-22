Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Parker was a limited participant in practice all of last week, only to be ruled out ahead of the Dolphins' win over the Patriots. As such, Parker will likely need to upgrade to full participation at some point within the next two days of practice to have a realistic shot at heading into Saturday's game in Las Vegas minus an injury designation.
