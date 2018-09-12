Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited to start week
Parker (finger) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Parker managed one limited practice last week (Friday) and was listed as doubtful for Sunday's eventual win over the Titans. He at least seems to be headed for a 'questionable' tag this time around, though he did wear a protective mitt over his fractured finger during Wednesday's practice. Parker still needs to prove he can consistently catch passes, and there may also be some concerns about conditioning and/or the possibility of making his injury worse, per Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald. Given his sketchy track record and the depth of Miami's wideout corps, Parker will be a tough man to trust even if he ends up playing Sunday against the Jets.
