Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It's encouraging to see Parker handle at least limited reps, given that he was forced out of last weekend's loss to the Chiefs before logging a single reception. The Dolphins will no doubt prioritize getting Parker healthy as Sunday's divisional matchup against the Patriots looms, lest rookie Tua Tagovailoa be forced to operate without his top receiver, and likely without Mike Gesicki (shoulder) as well.
