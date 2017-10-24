Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited Tuesday
Parker (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tuesday's practice session was more of a walkthrough for the Dolphins, but Parker's appearance is still a reassuring sign for the team. His status for Wednesday's practice will be the biggest indicator in whether or not the wideout will be ready for Thursday's game against the Ravens. If Parker is ruled out or limited in the contest, expect Kenny Stills and Leonte Carroo to see increased targets from new starting quarterback Matt Moore.
