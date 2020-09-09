Parker (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
On Tuesday, Parker took part in practice for the first time in two weeks, wearing full pads and also a white sleeve on his left hamstring. He seems to be working his way back slowly but surely, with Friday's injury report to give a sense of his availability for a Week 1 visit to New England. With Jakeem Grant (undisclosed) not on Wednesday's injury report and Preston Williams (knee) putting in a limited session, the Dolphins may have an intact receiving corps this Sunday.