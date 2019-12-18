Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited with hip injury
Parker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Parker reportedly intends to suit up for Miami's final two contests of the season despite his injury, the severity of which remains undisclosed. There's not yet any reason to worry that the fifth-year pro is in danger of missing any time, and he'll have two more chances to upgrade his level of his activity ahead of Sunday's favorable matchup against the Bengals. Discounting Week 14 when he left the field early due to a concussion, Parker is averaging six catches for 114.25 yards and one touchdown across his last four full games. If he's able to suit up Week 16 he'll be a high-upside fantasy option.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Fifth-year breakout continues•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Set to play Week 15•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Lands contract extension•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Sheds no-contact jersey•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs another limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Jacobs out, Cook, Godwin in doubt
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 16, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
The changing of the guards at quarterback continues in Week 16, as some of our long-time stalwarts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 16 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the toughest decisions to make in Week 16, including...
-
Week 16 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...