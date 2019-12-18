Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Limited with hip injury

Parker was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Parker reportedly intends to suit up for Miami's final two contests of the season despite his injury, the severity of which remains undisclosed. There's not yet any reason to worry that the fifth-year pro is in danger of missing any time, and he'll have two more chances to upgrade his level of his activity ahead of Sunday's favorable matchup against the Bengals. Discounting Week 14 when he left the field early due to a concussion, Parker is averaging six catches for 114.25 yards and one touchdown across his last four full games. If he's able to suit up Week 16 he'll be a high-upside fantasy option.

