Parker (hamstring) remained listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, the Dolphins held a walk-through Thursday, so what Parker is able to do Friday should determine whether he approaches Sunday's game against the Patriots with a Week 15 injury designation or fully cleared to play.
