The Dolphins listed Parker (hamstring) as a limited participant on their estimated practice report Tuesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

After aggravating a nagging hamstring in the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Patriots, Parker received clearance to play in Sunday's loss to the Bills and took on a full snap load while finishing with five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Dolphins haven't provided any indication he suffered a setback during that contest, so the team may just be exercising caution with Parker's usage in practice with a Thursday night game on tap in Jacksonville. Miami will release its final Week 3 practice report Wednesday, at which point it will be known whether the wideout carries an injury designation into the game.