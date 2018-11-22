Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as limited participant

The Dolphins listed Parker (shoulder) as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Since the Dolphins didn't hold a practice session due to the holiday, Parker didn't get the opportunity to demonstrate progress in his recovery from the sprained left shoulder. Parker was only involved in non-contact work during Wednesday's practice, so he'll probably need to rid himself of those restrictions Friday to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday against the Colts. If Parker is sidelined this weekend, Leonte Carroo and Brice Butler would see increased reps alongside Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola (hamstring) in three-receiver formations.

