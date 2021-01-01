Parker (hamstring) remained limited at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The same applies to Jakeem Grant (hamstring), with the duo's Week 17 status set to be confirmed prior the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with Miami facing Buffalo at 1:00 ET. While Grant suited up in Week 16, Parker has missed two straight games and should be viewed as a game-time decision for a contest in which a win would secure a playoff spot for the Dolphins. On the plus side, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post relays that Parker "looked to be running well" during the open portion of Friday's practice.