Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable, but in line to return
Though the Dolphins list Parker (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, the wideout is slated to return to action this weekend, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
With that in mind, Parker -- who practiced fully all week -- has said he's playing, with the wideout having looked good in practice this week, per coach Adam Gase. Prior to suffering his ankle injury back in Week 5, Parker had averaged six catches on nine targets over the course of three games to start the season, which offers hope that he can rekindle his chemistry with QB Jay Cutler (ribs), who is also listed as questionable, but fully expected to start Sunday night's contest.
