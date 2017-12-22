Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after being listed as a full practice participant Friday.

Parker was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but the fact that he was listed as practicing fully Friday suggests that the wideout should be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Parker was targeted a season-high 12 times in the Week 15 loss to the Bills, en route to hauling in six passes for 89 yards, but that effort followed a quiet spell in his production, making the 2015 first-rounder a hit-or-miss lineup option in Week 16, assuming he plays.