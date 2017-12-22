Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after being listed as a full practice participant Friday.
Parker was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but the fact that he was listed as practicing fully Friday suggests that the wideout should be a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Parker was targeted a season-high 12 times in the Week 15 loss to the Bills, en route to hauling in six passes for 89 yards, but that effort followed a quiet spell in his production, making the 2015 first-rounder a hit-or-miss lineup option in Week 16, assuming he plays.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Still nursing ankle issue•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 89 yards•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Four receptions in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Out of rhythm in offense•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...