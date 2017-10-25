Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Parker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins listed Parker as a limited practice participant both Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday's session described by Jackson as a walk-through. If Parker is unable to suit up for Thursday's 8:25 ET kickoff, or is limited at all in the contest, fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills would figure to remain busy against the Ravens on Thursday.
