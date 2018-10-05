Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable this week

Parker (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being limited at practice all week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker has been limited to just one appearance this season, which yielded the 2015 first-rounder two catches (on three targets) for 40 yards. He's no lock to play Sunday, and if he's made inactive, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant would handle the team's Week 5 wideout duties. To date, that quartet has shared work to the point they all fall into the 11-13 catch/16-19 target range through four games.