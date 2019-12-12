Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs another limited practice

Parker (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker has managed two consecutive limited practices to begin the week, indicating that he's making good progress though the early stages of the league's five step concussion protocol. That said, coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Parker will remain in the concussion protocol at least "through the end of the week," according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so he can't be considered a lock to gain clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants. If Parker, who averaged 128.3 receiving yards per game in the three contests prior to suffering his concussion, does manage to suit up Week 15, he'll be a high-upside fantasy option.

