Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs another limited practice
Parker (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Parker has managed two consecutive limited practices to begin the week, indicating that he's making good progress though the early stages of the league's five step concussion protocol. That said, coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Parker will remain in the concussion protocol at least "through the end of the week," according to Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so he can't be considered a lock to gain clearance in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants. If Parker, who averaged 128.3 receiving yards per game in the three contests prior to suffering his concussion, does manage to suit up Week 15, he'll be a high-upside fantasy option.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Status for Week 15 uncertain•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Working through non-contact drills•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In concussion protocol•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Rampant production in Week 13 win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Six-catch effort in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Who can you trust on Thursday night, and which injuries do you need to know about for Week...