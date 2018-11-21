Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice

Parker (shoulder) practiced Wednesday in a limited fashion, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Parker donned a red no-contact jersey during the practice, as he did in Tuesday's unofficial session. Though Parker was initially labeled week-to-week after he was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder coming out of a Nov. 11 loss to the Packers, the wideout seems to have made strides in his recovery following the Dolphins' Week 11 bye. Coach Adam Gase didn't dismiss the possibility of Parker playing Sunday against the Colts, though the 25-year-old will probably need to absorb contact Thursday and/or Friday for that to be realistic.

