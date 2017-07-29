Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Looking good
Parker has looked good in the early part of training camp, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker has had problems in past training camps due to injuries but looks to be in top physical condition at this point in time. Parker and Ryan Tannehill are also working on their timing, something that could payoff if Parker is to be a consistent deep threat in the Miami passing game.
