Parker caught six of seven targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cardinals.

Parker led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he came through with his best output since Week 4. He didn't break off any long gains but showed a solid rapport with Tua Tagovailoa as he led the team in all major receiving categories. Perhaps most importantly, Tagovailoa looked much more comfortable in this one than he did last week in his first NFL start and should be a boon for Parker's fantasy value if he can continue his ascent next Sunday in a home matchup with a beatable Chargers defense.