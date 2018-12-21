Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Marginalized in Miami

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains acknowledged Thursday that Parker has been phased out of the Miami offense, citing a "combination of injuries, production and practice," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 2015 first-round pick essentially served as Miami's No. 4 receiver in last week's 41-17 loss to Minnesota, logging fewer snaps (19) and targets (one) than recent signing Brice Butler (25, 3). With Parker's fifth-year option guaranteed for injury only, the Dolphins have a huge incentive to keep him healthy down the stretch, though they also still have a slim shot to make the playoffs. There's little reason to expect him to suddenly reclaim a big workload Sunday against Jacksonville.