Parker secured one of two targets for a three-yard touchdown in the Dolphins' 28-17 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Parker logged his lowest reception and receiving yardage totals of the season, while tying his fewest amount of targets. However, he prevented his day from being a total fantasy bust with his three-yard touchdown grab on the last play of the first quarter, his third score of the campaign and second in the last three games. Parker will look to up his numbers across the board in what could be a pass-heavy attack against the fast-paced Cardinals in Week 9.