Dolphins' DeVante Parker: May be needed Thursday night
Parker (quadriceps) may be needed in the Miami offense for Thursday's game against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rumored to be available on the trade block, Parker has clearly fallen out of favor with coach Adam Gase and was kept inactive for Sunday's 32-21 loss to Detroit. However, the Dolphins lost both Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin) to injuries during the contest, potentially leaving Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant as the only healthy wide receivers for Thursday's game against the Texans. Parker's full practice participation last week suggests his inactive status wasn't related to a lingering quad injury, which in turn means he should be available for Thursday's game.
