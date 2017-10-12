Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice again
Parker (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker thus looks iffy for Sunday's game against the Falcons, with the report suggesting that a combo of Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo would likely be asked to fill the void created by a potential Parker absence this weekend. Either of those two wideouts would represent Week 6 fantasy darts, however, with Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry also in the mix.
