Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday
Parker (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, the Miami Herald reports.
We'll have to see if the wideout is banged up, or missed Wednesday's session for a non-injury reason. Parker hauled in six of his 12 targets for 89 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Bills.
