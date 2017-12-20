Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday

Parker (undisclosed) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, the Miami Herald reports.

We'll have to see if the wideout is banged up, or missed Wednesday's session for a non-injury reason. Parker hauled in six of his 12 targets for 89 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Bills.

