Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury
Parker is dealing with an ankle injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
As a result, the wideout sat out Wednesday's practice, so his Week 16 status will need to be monitored. At 6-8, Miami's playoff hopes appear pretty slim, but the Palm Beach Post relays that the Dolphins are in no mood to give up on their season as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. With that in mind, we'd expect Parker -- who caught six passes for 89 yards in Week 15 -- to give it a go this weekend, if at all possible.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Tallies 89 yards•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Four receptions in win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Out of rhythm in offense•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Shut down by Pats•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Struggles in Week 11 loss•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...