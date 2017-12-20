Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with ankle injury

Parker is dealing with an ankle injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

As a result, the wideout sat out Wednesday's practice, so his Week 16 status will need to be monitored. At 6-8, Miami's playoff hopes appear pretty slim, but the Palm Beach Post relays that the Dolphins are in no mood to give up on their season as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. With that in mind, we'd expect Parker -- who caught six passes for 89 yards in Week 15 -- to give it a go this weekend, if at all possible.