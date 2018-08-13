Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Misses practice with hand injury
Parker was held out of Monday's practice due to a hand injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald
Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Parker has been struggling to get on the same page with quarterback Ryan Tannehill during training camp, with the Dolphins' top corner, Xavien Howard, effectively neutralizing the wideout in team scrimmages. Parker now has another obstacle to overcome with the hand injury, which could put his status for Friday's exhibition against the Panthers in question.
