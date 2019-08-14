Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Missing practice
Parker isn't practicing Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
There's presumably some type of injury involved, as Parker doesn't seem to have the necessary status for a veteran rest day during training camp. His absence should open up extra practice reps for undrafted rookie Preston Williams, who caught four passes for 97 yards in Miami's preseason opener against Atlanta. Parker and Kenny Stills were the starting wide receivers in that contest, with the former logging 13 snaps and catching his lone target for a 14-yard gain.
