Coach Brian Flores hopes Parker (undisclosed) will come off the injury report next week, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Parker has recently been held out of practice due to an undisclosed injury, but Flores has been consistent in downplaying the severity of the issues. If Parker is indeed able to return to practice without limitations next week, any concerns about his availability for Sept. 13's season-opener against New England will be shed. When healthy, Parker will slot in as Ryan Fitzpatrick's top receiving option.