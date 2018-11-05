Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Nearly silent in loss
Parker brought in one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Parker continues to build upon a tradition of frustrating fantasy owners, posting only eight yards after a Week 8 breakout game in which he logged six catches on nine targets for 134 yards. Quarterback Brock Osweiler threw for only 139 yards without a touchdown during Sunday's loss, so Parker didn't have much of an opportunity to put up numbers. Miami's air attack should see a more positive gamescript during Sunday's game against the Packers, but Parker remains difficult to trust in all fantasy formats.
