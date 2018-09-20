Dolphins' DeVante Parker: No lock to play Week 3
Dolphins head coach was unwilling to commit to Parker playing Week 3 against the Raiders when asked about the matter Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Despite Parker seemingly having moved past the fractured right middle finger, it appears the coaching staff isn't fully confident he's capable of making his usual impact in games. Though Parker has reportedly looked good in his recent practice sessions -- which included a full workout Wednesday -- Gase cited the 25-year-old's lackluster training camp as a reason behind his murky outlook for the weekend, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. If Parker can put in another quality practice session Friday, it may be enough to convince the Dolphins to make him active this week. Even in that scenario, however, it's uncertain that Parker would see a sizable snap count.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices without limitation•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Could have played' Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Feels ready to play Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...