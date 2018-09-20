Dolphins' DeVante Parker: No lock to play Week 3

Dolphins head coach was unwilling to commit to Parker playing Week 3 against the Raiders when asked about the matter Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite Parker seemingly having moved past the fractured right middle finger, it appears the coaching staff isn't fully confident he's capable of making his usual impact in games. Though Parker has reportedly looked good in his recent practice sessions -- which included a full workout Wednesday -- Gase cited the 25-year-old's lackluster training camp as a reason behind his murky outlook for the weekend, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. If Parker can put in another quality practice session Friday, it may be enough to convince the Dolphins to make him active this week. Even in that scenario, however, it's uncertain that Parker would see a sizable snap count.