Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Non-contact participant Tuesday

Parker (shoulder) donned a red no-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice session, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker thus can be considered a limited participant in Tuesday's practice session. Head coach Adam Gase declared Monday that there's a chance Parker will retake the field for Sunday's matchup with the Colts and the bye week has certainly worked in Parker's favor, potentially allowing him to avoid missing a game because of the issue. The team added Brice Butler to the active roster last week to provide some depth at wideout behind Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and Leonte Carroo in the event Parker is unable to go.

