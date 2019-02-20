Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not expected to stay in Miami

Parker is unlikely to stay with the Dolphins for 2019, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

The 14th overall pick from the 2015 draft is technically under team control for 2019 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but the $9.4 million salary is guaranteed for injury only. Parker did suffer a shoulder injury in November, but he's presumably fine to pass a physical after playing in six straight games to close out the season. He was held to 10 catches for 84 yards during that stretch, finishing the year with a 24-309-1 receiving line on 47 targets (6.6 yards per target) in 11 games. His YPT mark has decreased each year he's been in the league, but the 26-year-old still figures to draw some interest on the open market thanks to his draft spot and 6-foot-3 frame. Parker has nine touchdowns and four 100-yard games through 54 NFL appearances.