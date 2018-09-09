Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not on track to play Sunday

Parker (finger), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans, isn't expected to play in the Dolphins' season opener, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The reported comes as little surprise given Parker's injury designation and aligns with what Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relayed earlier in the week. Barring some unexpected improvement in his recovery from the broken finger before the Dolphins release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff, Parker will sit out Week 1, opening up more snaps in three-wideout sets for Albert Wilson.