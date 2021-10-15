Parker (shoulder/hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Parker ruled out, Preston Williams (groin/questionable) could see added looks in Week 6, assuming he's active, while top healthy WR Jaylen Waddle, TE Mike Gesicki and RB Myles Gaskin all should continue to see their share of passing targets Sunday from expected starting QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs).