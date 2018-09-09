Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not playing Week 1
Parker (finger) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
There had been murmurs for the past several days that Parker would sit out the season opener, and that became only more apparent when he received a doubtful designation heading into the weekend after failing to practice at any point this week. Now that Parker's absence is official, the door should be open for Albert Wilson to pick up regular snaps when the Dolphins roll out three-receiver sets.
