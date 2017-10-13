Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not practicing again
Parker (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The ankle injury Parker suffered last week is thought to be minor, but it prevented him from practicing all week, so it could cost him at least one game. The Dolphins will reveal Parker's official Week 6 status when they release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.
