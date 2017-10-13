Play

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not practicing again

Parker (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The ankle injury Parker suffered last week is thought to be minor, but it prevented him from practicing all week, so it could cost him at least one game. The Dolphins will reveal Parker's official Week 6 status when they release their final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories