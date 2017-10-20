Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not practicing Friday
Parker (ankle) was not present for Friday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker was unable to practice at all this week, so it's looking likely that he will be sidelined for a second straight week. The Dolphins' final injury report of the week will reveal whether or not Parker has any shot to get on the field Sunday, but the team indicated Thursday that they are not expecting him to be available.
