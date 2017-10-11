Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not practicing Wednesday

Parker (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reports.

While the early signs are uniformly unfavorable, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said it's too early to count Parker out for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The third-year wideout sprained an ankle in the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the Titans and was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches after the game. A Week 6 absence would allow Leonte Carroo to step in alongside Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry in a Miami offense that heavily relies on three-wide formations. Parker probably needs to practice in some capacity by the end of the week to actually have a shot at playing.