Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Not ready to catch passes
Coach Adam Gase said Parker (finger) still isn't ready to catch footballs, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Unable to practice or catch passes for more than a week, Parker has shifted his focus to conditioning, which was an issue for him in the past. He's believed to be dealing with a broken middle finger and likely will sit out for the rest of the preseason. Should the injury linger into the regular season, Albert Wilson would be the obvious choice to take on Parker's snaps and targets.
