Dolphins' DeVante Parker: 'Not sure' of Week 6 availability

Parker (quadriceps) wasn't willing to commit to playing Sunday against the Bears, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports. "I'm not really sure," Parker said Thursday, when asked about his availability for the Dolphins' Week 6 game. "I'm just going a day at a time and working my way back in there."

Parker's comments seemingly cast more doubt about his health after Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Dolphins were expecting the wideout to suit up in Week 6, barring any setbacks in practice. The 25-year-old practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday but isn't believed to have experienced a setback, so it's possible his uncertainty regarding his status is just precautionary. Parker's lack of conviction in his availability isn't all that surprising, considering he's only appeared in one of the Dolphins' five games this season. Even if he sheds his injury designation prior to the weekend, Parker could be eased back into the wideout mix with a restricted snap count.