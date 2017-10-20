Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Officially doubtful for Week 7

The Dolphins are listing Parker (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker looks bound to miss his second consecutive contest after his sprained ankle resulted in him sitting out practice throughout the week. While Parker was sidelined in the Week 6 comeback victory over the Falcons, fellow starter Jarvis Landry benefited from his second-highest target total (14) of the season, but none of the Dolphins' other three active receivers (Kenny Stills, Leonte Carroo and Jakeem Grant) were targeted more than four times. After Sunday's game, the Dolphins will have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night matchup against the Ravens in Week 8, so Parker won't have much time to prove to the coaching staff that's healthy enough to play in that game.