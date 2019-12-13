Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Officially listed as questionable
Parker (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Parker put in a full practice Friday, an encouraging sign after he was limited in the first two sessions of Week 15. The wideout will still need to meet with an independent neurologist before his availability for Sunday's game is determined, but Parker looks to be trending in the right direction at this point. It's possible that further news on Parker's progression through the concussion protocol could come Saturday, but if not, fantasy managers will gain clarity on his status when the Dolphins release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.
