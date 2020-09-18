Parker (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Bills, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Coach Brian Flores said earlier Friday that Parker will be a game-time decision after having been limited in practice all week, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com. It looks as though Parker has a fair shot to face the Bills, but a final decision on his status for Week 2 likely won't come until Sunday morning. No matter what, it's encouraging to see Parker making a strong push to retake the field after he aggravated his hamstring injury against the Patriots.