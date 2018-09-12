Dolphins' DeVante Parker: On field for practice

Parker (finger) was in uniform for the start of practice Wednesday and is expected to participate in some capacity, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, Parker was donning a protective mitt over the fractured finger on his right hand, but it appears he'll be in store for at least limited work in the Dolphins' first practice of the week after failing to practice in any capacity ahead of the team's season-opening win over the Titans. Parker will need to prove he can catch passes and block without issue in order to gain clearance for the Week 2 matchup with the Jets, but an official decision on that front likely won't come until Friday at the earliest.